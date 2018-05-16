Golden Knights' David Perron: Preparing for Game 3

Perron (illness) was on the ice for morning skate ahead of Game 3 against the Jets on Wednesday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant has already told reporters that Perron will be fine to play in the next playoff contest, and he could prove to be a nice value play. The Quebec native has produced seven points (all assists) through nine postseason contests, but he's flown under the radar due to his absence from Game 2 and the fact that he's only set eight shots on goal through those nine games.