Golden Knights' David Perron: Preparing for Game 3
Perron (illness) was on the ice for morning skate ahead of Game 3 against the Jets on Wednesday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant has already told reporters that Perron will be fine to play in the next playoff contest, and he could prove to be a nice value play. The Quebec native has produced seven points (all assists) through nine postseason contests, but he's flown under the radar due to his absence from Game 2 and the fact that he's only set eight shots on goal through those nine games.
