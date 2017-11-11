Golden Knights' David Perron: Productive in home win

Perron went plus-2 with a goal and an assist apiece Friday night, helping the Golden Knights to a 5-2 home win over the Jets.

Perron is off to an excellent start to November, as he's extended his point streak to four games with one goal, five helpers and 17 hits over that span. That last bit is a bonus for fantasy owners involved in leagues that weigh heavily on the rough stuff.

