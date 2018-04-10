Golden Knights' David Perron: Questionable for Game 1
Perron (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday and remains no lock to participate in Game 1 of the Western Conference quaterfinals versus the Kings on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Perron missed the final six games of the regular season, and Vegas will certainly hope to deploy its top setup man against Jonathan Quick and the Kings. The 29-year-old wound up with 50 helpers and 66 points through 70 games and was second on the team having pitched in 18 power-play points.
