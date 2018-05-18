Golden Knights' David Perron: Ready to rock Friday

Perron (illness) will skate on the third line for Game 4 against the Jets on Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Just like the regular season, Perron has been setting up his teammates throughout the playoffs, racking up seven assists in nine games. Vegas won its last two games without the 29-year-old winger, but Perron should be an added boost to help gain a 3-1 series lead. Expect either Tomas Tatar or Ryan Reaves to be pushed out of the lineup with Perron back.