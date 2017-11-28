Golden Knights' David Perron: Remains day-to-day
Perron (upper body) is still considered day-to-day.
Perron will miss a second straight game Tuesday against Dallas due to his upper-body injury, but his day-to-day tag suggests he could return to action as soon as Thursday against Minnesota. The veteran winger's owners will want to slot him back into their lineups as soon as he's given the green light, as he's been fantastic this season, racking up six goals and 19 points in 21 contests.
