Golden Knights' David Perron: Returning Sunday

Perron (undisclosed) is participating in warmups and will play in Game 3 against Los Angeles on Sunday.

Although Perron wasn't a big factor in St. Louis' playoff run last year -- he just notched one assist in 11 games -- he's posted a career high 66 points (16 goals, 50 assists) in 2017-18 and should play a key role in secondary scoring. It's fair to question Perron's health as he hasn't played since March 28 and was on a cold streak prior, but even with Jonathan Quick on the other side, Perron's projected linemates of Cody Eakin and Ryan Carpenter should make an impact for Vegas.

