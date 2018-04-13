Golden Knights' David Perron: Ruled out Friday
Perron (undisclosed) will not be in action against the Kings for Game 2 on Friday.
Perron did take part in line rushes during the game-day skate, which is a good indicator he is nearing a return. The winger has missed the Knights' previous seven contests, dating back to March 26. Prior to getting hurt, the Quebec native was bogged down in an 11-game goal drought, as well as having failed to secure a point in four straight contests. If Perron can get healthy -- and rediscover his scoring touch -- he should be able to provide a nice boost to Vegas' already potent offense.
