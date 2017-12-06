Golden Knights' David Perron: Set to sit Tuesday

Perron (upper body) wasn't on the ice for warmups and won't play against the Ducks on Tuesday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Perron has exceled in his top-six role for the Golden Knights, accruing six goals and 19 points through 21 games, the highest pace of his career. The veteran winger will miss his his sixth consecutive game Tuesday, and Oscar Lindberg will fill into the lineup, while Brendan Leipsic will likely man the power-play duties.