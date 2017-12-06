Golden Knights' David Perron: Set to sit Tuesday
Perron (upper body) wasn't on the ice for warmups and won't play against the Ducks on Tuesday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Perron has exceled in his top-six role for the Golden Knights, accruing six goals and 19 points through 21 games, the highest pace of his career. The veteran winger will miss his his sixth consecutive game Tuesday, and Oscar Lindberg will fill into the lineup, while Brendan Leipsic will likely man the power-play duties.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Able to take contact in practice•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Takes shots in practice•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Moves to IR•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Held off charter to Minnesota•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Remains day-to-day•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...