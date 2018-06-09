Golden Knights' David Perron: Sets career highs in Vegas
Perron had a career season with Vegas, as he notched 16 goals and 50 assists, despite playing in only 70 games.
Perron's production tailed off in the postseason, as he recorded nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 15 games. To be fair, it's safe to say that he was probably not fully healthy in the playoffs. He missed the first two games of the conference quarterfinals with an undisclosed issue that lingered from the end of the regular season, two games in the Winnipeg series due to illness, and one in the Washington series resulting from a coach's decision. As an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2018-19 campaign, Perron has expressed his interest in staying with Vegas. If he stays put, expect another big season, though it's unrealistic to expect him to replicate the 0.94 points-per-game clip he posted last season, which is significantly better than the 0.58 average of his career.
