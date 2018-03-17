Golden Knights' David Perron: Sets up both of team's goals

Perron delivered an assist on each of his side's markers, but it wasn't enough as his team dropped a 4-2 decision to Minnesota on Friday.

Perron has proven remarkably consistent at finding his teammates and setting them up for a finish. He's now scored in six of his past seven contests and only one of those points came from a goal. In contrast, he's added eight assists in that time frame. Basically, if you need someone to score in that category and not make mistakes on offesnse, Perron remains a great bet to get the job done.