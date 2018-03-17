Golden Knights' David Perron: Sets up both of team's goals
Perron delivered an assist on each of his side's markers, but it wasn't enough as his team dropped a 4-2 decision to Minnesota on Friday.
Perron has proven remarkably consistent at finding his teammates and setting them up for a finish. He's now scored in six of his past seven contests and only one of those points came from a goal. In contrast, he's added eight assists in that time frame. Basically, if you need someone to score in that category and not make mistakes on offesnse, Perron remains a great bet to get the job done.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Tacks on two more points•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Ties career-best with two points•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Two helpers in Wednesday's win•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Adds another multi-point game•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Stretches point streak to eight•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Buries overtime winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...