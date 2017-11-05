Golden Knights' David Perron: Sets up two snipes

Perron set up two goals in Saturday's 5-4 win over Ottawa.

Perron's 10 points in 13 games is reminiscent of his 2013-14 season in Edmonton when he set a career mark in points with 57. He's a complementary player with great speed who's taking full advantage of the opportunity afforded him on an expansion team. Just beware his plus-minus -- Perron will be hard-pressed to stay on the positive side of that ledger, so his fantasy value in some formats will be clouded by that category.