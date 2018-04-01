Golden Knights' David Perron: Sidelined Saturday
Perron (undisclosed) will be absent for Saturday's tilt against San Jose, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
This will mark the third straight game that Perron has been sidelined, and with Vegas already having a playoff position clinched, it seems Perron likely won't return until he possess a clean bill of health. The injury was described as "minor", so perhaps the 29-year-old will be ready for Tuesday's tilt against Vancouver, and also improve upon his already career high point total of 66 (16 goals, 50 assists).
