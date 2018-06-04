Golden Knights' David Perron: Slated to sit Monday
Perron was replaced in the lineup during Monday's game-day skate and appears to be a healthy scratch for Game 4 versus Washington, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Perron is currently bogged down in a 25-game goal drought that dates back to March 4 versus New Jersey. In fact, during the Stanley Cup Finals, the winger has managed a paltry one shot on goal, so it shouldn't come as a surprise coach Gerard Gallant wants to shake things up. Tomas Tatar is slated to slot in for the 29-year-old Perron on the Golden Knights' second line, as well as on the power play.
