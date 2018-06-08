Golden Knights' David Perron: Snaps goal drought in season-ending loss

Perron scored his first goal of the playoffs Thursday, but his team was eliminated in the Stanley Cup Finals with a 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Perron responded nicely after serving as a healthy scratch in Game 4, tying the game at 2-2 with his second-period tally. Unfortunately for the veteran winger, his contributions weren't enough to keep Vegas' magical inaugural season from coming to a close at the hands of a hungry Washington club that had already experienced more than its fair share of playoff disappointment.