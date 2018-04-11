Golden Knights' David Perron: Spectator for Game 1

Perron (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Wednesday's Game 1 against Los Angeles, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

While Golden Knights fans would have liked to see their team's third-leading scorer in the lineup to start the playoffs, it wasn't all bad news Wednesday. Perron was a full participant during morning skate and remains day-to-day, which certainly keeps him in contention to return in Game 2 on Friday.