Golden Knights' David Perron: Still day-to-day

Perron remains day-to-day with his upper-body ailment, NHL.com reports.

Perron was clotheslined by Tim Meier in Saturday's game against the Sharks and evidently still feeling the affects. It could take a few days for the Golden Knights to determine a concrete timetable for his return, as the team's current focus is preparing for Saturday's game against the Coyotes to complete a back-to-back set.