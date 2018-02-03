Golden Knights' David Perron: Stretches point streak to eight
Perron found the net and added a helper in a 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Friday.
This might have been an off night for Vegas, but Perron has kept plugging away even on nights when his team doesn't produce. He's now up to 12 points in the past eight games, and he is showing no sign of stopping. Keep riding him if he's on your roster.
