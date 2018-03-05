Golden Knights' David Perron: Tacks on two more points

Perron scored his 16th goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Devils.

Perron got on the scoresheet for the first time in four games, giving him 59 points in 59 contests on the season. The 29-year-old has been a force all year and a prime reason the Golden Knights are currently leading the Pacific Division. His consistent offensive production makes him one of the safest fantasy plays around.

