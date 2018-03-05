Golden Knights' David Perron: Tacks on two more points
Perron scored his 16th goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Devils.
Perron got on the scoresheet for the first time in four games, giving him 59 points in 59 contests on the season. The 29-year-old has been a force all year and a prime reason the Golden Knights are currently leading the Pacific Division. His consistent offensive production makes him one of the safest fantasy plays around.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Ties career-best with two points•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Two helpers in Wednesday's win•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Adds another multi-point game•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Stretches point streak to eight•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Buries overtime winner•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Close to point-per-game average with Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...