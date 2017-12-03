Golden Knights' David Perron: Takes shots in practice

Perron (upper body) was seen taking shots with Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) during Saturday's practice, SinBin.vegas reports.

Perron has missed his team's last four games with the injury, but even a limited practice is a good sign. With 19 points on the year, the veteran winger has been a terrific fantasy surprise and a much-needed scorer in Vegas' lineup. There's still no official date for his return, but it could come sooner rather than later.