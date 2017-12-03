Golden Knights' David Perron: Takes shots in practice
Perron (upper body) was seen taking shots with Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) during Saturday's practice, SinBin.vegas reports.
Perron has missed his team's last four games with the injury, but even a limited practice is a good sign. With 19 points on the year, the veteran winger has been a terrific fantasy surprise and a much-needed scorer in Vegas' lineup. There's still no official date for his return, but it could come sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Moves to IR•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Held off charter to Minnesota•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Remains day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Still day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Knocked out with upper-body injury Friday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Dishes two more assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...