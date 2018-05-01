Golden Knights' David Perron: Tallies power-play assist as Knights stay golden

Perron collected a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime road win over the Sharks in Game 3.

Perron overcame an undisclosed issue to appear in the last five games, dating back to Game 3 of the conference quarterfinals versus the Kings. The veteran winger was perhaps a bit too aggressive in Game 2 against Team Teal, as he incurred three minor penalties (slashing, holding stick, roughing), though Perron kept his cool in this latest win and ended up being the secondary distributor on Vegas' first goal. It'll be interesting to see if the Golden Knights retain the alternate captain even though he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, especially considering James Neal is in the same boat.