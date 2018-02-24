Golden Knights' David Perron: Ties career-best with two points

Perron scored a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory over the Canucks on Friday.

The two-point night gives Perron 57 points this season, which is tied for the most in his career. He'll have 21 games to pass it, but he's also shooting for a much bigger goal -- average more than a point per game. Perron has accumulated his 57 points in 55 contests. A majority of his points have been assists, but with 15 goals, the winger still has a shot at a 20-goal season too.