Golden Knights' David Perron: Two helpers as Vegas easily handles Sharks

Perron picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Sharks in Game 1.

After missing eight games with an undisclosed injury, including the first two games of the playoffs against the Kings, Perron has returned to rack up three assists in three games. The 29-year-old has never been a big postseason contributor despite plenty of big-game experience -- he came into 2017-18 with only three goals and 14 points in 42 playoff games -- but it looks like the rising tide of the Golden Knights' offense is going to lift Perron to new heights.