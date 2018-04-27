Golden Knights' David Perron: Two helpers as Vegas easily handles Sharks
Perron picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Sharks in Game 1.
After missing eight games with an undisclosed injury, including the first two games of the playoffs against the Kings, Perron has returned to rack up three assists in three games. The 29-year-old has never been a big postseason contributor despite plenty of big-game experience -- he came into 2017-18 with only three goals and 14 points in 42 playoff games -- but it looks like the rising tide of the Golden Knights' offense is going to lift Perron to new heights.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Sees normal workload in return•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Returning Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Joins pregame skate•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Ruled out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Spectator for Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...