Golden Knights' David Perron: Two helpers in Wednesday's win

Perron picked up two assists in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

After taking a couple games off, Perron was back to his multi-point ways in this one. The 29-year-old now has two goals and 13 points through 11 games in February with five of the assists coming on the power play, pushing him over a point-a-game pace on the season. That success with the man advantage has come at a price, though, and despite Vegas' high-powered offense, Perron has a minus-4 rating on the month.