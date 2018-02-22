Golden Knights' David Perron: Two helpers in Wednesday's win
Perron picked up two assists in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.
After taking a couple games off, Perron was back to his multi-point ways in this one. The 29-year-old now has two goals and 13 points through 11 games in February with five of the assists coming on the power play, pushing him over a point-a-game pace on the season. That success with the man advantage has come at a price, though, and despite Vegas' high-powered offense, Perron has a minus-4 rating on the month.
More News
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Adds another multi-point game•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Stretches point streak to eight•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Buries overtime winner•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Close to point-per-game average with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Dazzles in win over Bolts•
-
Golden Knights' David Perron: Overtime hero Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...