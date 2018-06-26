Golden Knights' David Perron: Unlikely to be retained by Vegas

Perron is seeking a long-term deal following his banner season with the Golden Knights, but he is unlikely to get such an offer from Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports

According to this report, both Perron and second-line cohort James Neal could seek opportunities elsewhere this summer. Seeing as how the Quebec native enjoyed a career season (16 goals, 50 assists) at 30 years old and provided for five different clubs before latching on with the Golden Knights, we can't help but wonder if he's reached the climax of his career. After all, Vegas smashed records as an expansion club in 2017-18, and it's clear that Perron has developed a special bond with Neal and Erik Haula.