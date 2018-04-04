Golden Knights' David Perron: Will miss fourth straight game
Perron (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against the Canucks, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Perron has exploded with his new team, racking up 16 goals and a career-high 66 points -- 18 with the man advantage -- in 70 games. His physical game has seen an uptick as well, dishing out 118 hits, marking another career best. The Golden Knights likely won't be in a hurry to bring Perron back since it'll be difficult to catch the Predators for the top seed in the Western Conference, but his next chance to enter the lineup will be Thursday against the Oilers.
