Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Activated from injured reserve
Engelland (undisclosed) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Friday's clash with Tampa Bay, per the NHL's official media site.
Engelland's activation was expected after Jake Bischoff headed to the minors Thursday. The 36-year-old Engelland is expected to immediately slot back into the lineup and relegate Brad Hunt to a spot in the press box, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
