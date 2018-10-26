Engelland (undisclosed) has been taken of injured reserve ahead of Friday's clash with Tampa Bay, per the NHL media site.

Engelland's activation was expected after Jake Bischoff was shipped down to the minors Thursday. The 36-year-old Engelland is expected to immediately slot back into the lineup and relegate Jon Merrill to a spot in the press box, per Danny Webster of NHL.com.

More News
Our Latest Stories