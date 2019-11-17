Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Back in lineup Sunday
Engelland will suit up for Sunday's contest against the Flames.
Engelland had been a healthy scratch in four of the last six games and has just two assists in 17 contests this season. The 37-year-old blueliner should see bottom-pair minutes while he's in the lineup.
