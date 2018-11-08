Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Back with team; expected to play Thursday
Engelland, who missed Tuesday's game tending to his ill son, rejoined the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Engelland is expected to play Thursday night in Ottawa. Despite the quick return, the 36-year-old doesn't warrant much fantasy consideration having failed to record a point in 11 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Will sit out Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Lands on IR•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Out Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Status uncertain•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...