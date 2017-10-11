Engelland scored his first goal of the season in a 5-2 win against Arizona on Tuesday.

It was a great moment as the hometown favorite Engelland buried his first goal as a Golden Knight in the team's home opener. He was fed a pass from Brendan Leipsic and drilled a one-timer past Arizona's Antti Raanta. The 35-year-old defenseman also finished the game plus-three, along with a hit and a blocked shot.