Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Dealing with minor injury
Engelland is dealing with a minor lower-body injury after Sunday's game, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Engelland left Sunday's game against Anaheim but head coach Gerard Gallant says that it was a minor tweak and he left for precautionary reasons. Judging off those comments, the 37-year-old blueliner may be good to go after a bit of rest before Thursday's tilt against Montreal.
