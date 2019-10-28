Engelland is dealing with a minor lower-body injury after Sunday's game, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Engelland left Sunday's game against Anaheim but head coach Gerard Gallant says that it was a minor tweak and he left for precautionary reasons. Judging off those comments, the 37-year-old blueliner may be good to go after a bit of rest before Thursday's tilt against Montreal.