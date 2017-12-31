Engelland registered an assist in Sunday's 6-3 home win over the Maple Leafs.

The Las Vegas native ended a six-game point drought with a secondary helper on William Karlsson's first of three tallies. Engelland is a fearless shot blocker -- he's collected 74 of those through 36 games this season -- and that's the area in which he's most consistent, but the Canadian blueliner is well on his way to establishing a new career high in points, as he's already up to three goals and nine apples on the season.