Engelland contributed a pair of assists and was a plus-3 in Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.

Engelland recently signed a one-year, $1.5 million extension to remain in Vegas and he wasted no time living up to his value. The veteran is very valuable to the Golden Knights due to his heavy ice time and defensive prowess, but he's also helped fantasy goers with 15 points and a plus-12 rating through 43 games. He makes for a great play in deeper formats due to his multi-category contributions and prominent role on the Western Conference powerhouse.