Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Dishes out two assists
Engelland contributed a pair of assists and was a plus-3 in Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.
Engelland recently signed a one-year, $1.5 million extension to remain in Vegas and he wasted no time living up to his value. The veteran is very valuable to the Golden Knights due to his heavy ice time and defensive prowess, but he's also helped fantasy goers with 15 points and a plus-12 rating through 43 games. He makes for a great play in deeper formats due to his multi-category contributions and prominent role on the Western Conference powerhouse.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Inks new deal•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Delivers assist in commanding win•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Healthy again•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Records pair of assists in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Buries early goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...