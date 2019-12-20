Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Earns helper in overtime loss
Engelland registered an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Engelland has been relatively productive with a goal and three assists through 10 December games. The 37-year-old defenseman has six points, 86 hits, 58 blocked shots and 22 PIM through 33 contests this year.
