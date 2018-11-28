Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Erupts out of nowhere
Engelland dished out three assists in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.
Engelland was pointless in the first 19 games of the season, but he finally got in on the action in a blowout win over Chicago. The production clearly shouldn't be expected on a nightly basis, but a pairing with Shea Theodore makes him a prime candidate for points on occasion.
