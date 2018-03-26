Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Game-time call
Engelland will be a game-time decision for Monday's clash with Colorado, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Coach Gerard Gallant has been extremely vague about why Engelland missed Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, so its not clear whether the defenseman is dealing with an injury, is under the weather or was a healthy scratch. A final determination on the 35-year-old's availability will come during warmups Monday. If Engelland does suit up, Brad Hunt figures to be the odd man out.
