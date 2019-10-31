Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Good to go
Engelland (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's matchup with Montreal, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.
Engelland suffered a minor lower-body injury during Sunday's 5-2 win over Anaheim, but he was never in serious danger of missing Thursday's tilt. The veteran blueliner will skate with Shea Theodore on Vegas' second pairing against the Canadiens.
