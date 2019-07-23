Engelland inked a one-year contract worth $700,000 AAV with the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The long-time Vegas resident was able to hit the open market this offseason, but elected to stay in his familiar place. He continues to be a solid shutdown blueliner based on his regular-season output of 165 hits and 152 blocked shots. At 37 years old, it's unrealistic to expected him to be an every-night defenseman at this point in his career, but he certainly will fulfill a veteran role on a young and emerging d-core. His deal also includes incentives that could total up to an AAV of $1.5 million.