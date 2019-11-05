Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Healthy scratch Tuesday
Engelland is a healthy scratch for Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Engelland has just two points through the first 15 games, and his possession metrics are iffy with a 45.0 Corsi For percentage. Nicolas Hague will fill into the bottom pairing in his place.
