Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Hits 10-point mark
Engelland generated an assist and four hits in Monday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.
Engelland reached 10 points over 66 games this season, but his primary source of value is from his 150 hits and 133 blocked shots. It's actually been one of his weaker campaigns for points, but he's a 15-point blueliner at best at 36 years old.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Pots rare game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Physical in win•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Quiet since All-Star break•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Not doing much in 2018-19•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Erupts out of nowhere•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Back with team, expected to play Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...