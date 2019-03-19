Engelland generated an assist and four hits in Monday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Engelland reached 10 points over 66 games this season, but his primary source of value is from his 150 hits and 133 blocked shots. It's actually been one of his weaker campaigns for points, but he's a 15-point blueliner at best at 36 years old.

