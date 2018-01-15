Engelland signed a one-year, $1.5 million extension Monday that will keep him in Vegas through 2018-19.

Engelland has been a workhorse all season in the desert, averaging 19:38 of ice time while chipping in 13 points (three goals,10 assists) and blocking 83 shots -- second most on the team. His defensive presence is clearly valued by head coach Gerard Gallant, and with the 35-year-old already only four points from a new career high, the extension is well deserved.