Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Labeled day-to-day
Engelland is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Engelland sustained his injury during Saturday's 1-0 victory over the Flyers. The 36-year-old blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Sabres, so another update on his status should surface in the coming days.
