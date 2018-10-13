Engelland is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Engelland sustained his injury during Saturday's 1-0 victory over the Flyers. The 36-year-old blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Sabres, so another update on his status should surface in the coming days.

