Engelland (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Assuming the Golden Knights backdated the injury, Engelland will be available to return whenever he's fit. However, the blueliner's placement on injured reserve suggests he will miss at least Wednesday's game against the Canucks and no firm timetable for his return to action has been established at this point.

