Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: On career pace in mid-30s
Engelland scored the Knights' only goal in regulation in a 2-1 shootout win over the Sabres.
He logs heavy ice, but rarely scores. But Engelland has notched two goals in his last four games. And his 22 points continue to pace a career season for the soon-to-be 36 year old.
