Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Out Saturday
Engelland (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Anaheim, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Engelland was a full participant in Friday's practice, so although he won't be available against the Ducks, he's definitely trending in the right direction. The Golden Knights should release another update on the veteran blueliner's status ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Vancouver.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Status uncertain•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Out against Sabres•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Sets career highs with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Sets up two in Game 1•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.