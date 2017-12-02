Engelland is not in the lineup Friday due to an upper-body injury, Brian Munz of TSN reports.

With Engelland ruled out, Jon Merrill will draw into the lineup as a result. The 35-year-old blueliner has been a surprise contributor for the Knights so far, supplying nine points (two goals, seven assists) through 24 tilts, but it seems unlikely the trend will continue for a defenseman absent from the man advantage. Engelland's next opportunity to return arrives Sunday against the Coyotes.