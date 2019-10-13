Engelland collected an assist in Saturday's 6-2 home win over the Flames.

Engelland is performing as expected in the infancy of the 2019-20 campaign. While he's only recorded a single point, the elder statesman has accrued nine blocked shots, 11 hits and 12 PIM through five games. Engelland plays with a lot of heart, which makes him an ideal fit for the young franchise, but deploying the Vegas native as an everyday fantasy starter is not a gamble worth taking.