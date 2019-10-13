Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Pitches in secondary assist
Engelland collected an assist in Saturday's 6-2 home win over the Flames.
Engelland is performing as expected in the infancy of the 2019-20 campaign. While he's only recorded a single point, the elder statesman has accrued nine blocked shots, 11 hits and 12 PIM through five games. Engelland plays with a lot of heart, which makes him an ideal fit for the young franchise, but deploying the Vegas native as an everyday fantasy starter is not a gamble worth taking.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Headed back to Desert•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Typical output in short postseason•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Hits 10-point mark•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Pots rare game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Physical in win•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Quiet since All-Star break•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.