Engelland scored his second goal of the season to secure a 2-1 win over the Flames on Wednesday.

The goal came 9:30 into the third period, and it was enough to break the 1-1 tie the teams had battled to at that point. Engelland has nine points in 61 games, a drastic regression from the career-high 23 he had last season. With 141 hits and 123 blocked shots this year, he may provide some depth value to fantasy owners in deeper formats.