Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Quiet since All-Star break
Engelland has one assist in seven games in February.
He sits at seven points through 52 games. The defensive defenseman does have 24 hits over that span, including six in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday, as well as 19 blocked shots. With 115 hits and 102 blocks this season, you can likely find a defenseman with more points than Engelland to fill out your roster.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Not doing much in 2018-19•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Erupts out of nowhere•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Back with team, expected to play Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Will sit out Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Lands on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...