Engelland has one assist in seven games in February.

He sits at seven points through 52 games. The defensive defenseman does have 24 hits over that span, including six in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday, as well as 19 blocked shots. With 115 hits and 102 blocks this season, you can likely find a defenseman with more points than Engelland to fill out your roster.