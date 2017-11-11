Engelland posted two assists and a plus-3 rating in a 5-2 victory against the Jets on Friday.

The stay-at-home defenseman has never recorded more than 17 points in a season, but he's already at nine through 16 games in 2017-18. His 8.0 percent shooting percentage is bound to drop, but Engelland appears to be on pace for a career-high in points. He's also off to a great start with a plus-9 rating (his previous career-best is plus-10) and a career-high 19:03 minutes per game.