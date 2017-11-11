Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Records pair of assists in victory
Engelland posted two assists and a plus-3 rating in a 5-2 victory against the Jets on Friday.
The stay-at-home defenseman has never recorded more than 17 points in a season, but he's already at nine through 16 games in 2017-18. His 8.0 percent shooting percentage is bound to drop, but Engelland appears to be on pace for a career-high in points. He's also off to a great start with a plus-9 rating (his previous career-best is plus-10) and a career-high 19:03 minutes per game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Buries early goal•
-
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland: Pending UFA off to Vegas•
-
Flames' Deryk Engelland: Nearly matches career high in points•
-
Flames' Deryk Engelland: Records goal versus former team•
-
Flames' Deryk Engelland: Nets game-winning goal against Cats•
-
Flames' Deryk Engelland: Posts multi-point game against Wild•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...